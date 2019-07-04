Home
Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme John O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Graeme John O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN, Graeme John 13.11.1964 - 26.6.2019 Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga. Much loved son of Raymond & Esther (dec). Loved brother & brother-in-law of Craig & Felicity. Loved sister of Julie. Adored uncle of Brad, Matty, Amelia & Riley. Loved partner of Toni & loved father of Loghan & Jacee. A funeral service for Graeme will be held at the John Bance & Sons Chapel, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga at 10.30am on Saturday, 6th July 2019. "We had a wonderful uncle, One who never really grew old His smile was made of sunshine, And his heart was solid gold"
Published in Crookwell Gazette on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.