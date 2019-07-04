|
|
O'BRIEN, Graeme John 13.11.1964 - 26.6.2019 Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga. Much loved son of Raymond & Esther (dec). Loved brother & brother-in-law of Craig & Felicity. Loved sister of Julie. Adored uncle of Brad, Matty, Amelia & Riley. Loved partner of Toni & loved father of Loghan & Jacee. A funeral service for Graeme will be held at the John Bance & Sons Chapel, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga at 10.30am on Saturday, 6th July 2019. "We had a wonderful uncle, One who never really grew old His smile was made of sunshine, And his heart was solid gold"
Published in Crookwell Gazette on July 4, 2019