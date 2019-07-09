Home
CHENEY, Gordon Kenneth - 2nd July 2019 at his home in Crookwell. Loved partner of Lyn Condie. Step-dad of Paul (dec) and Rebecca. Blake, Anthony, Kathleen, Klair and Kai will be forever in his heart. Brother of Julie & Graham, Kaye and their respective families. Sadly missed by all. Aged 62 years. 'Loved And Remembered Always' Gordon's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 12th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



Published in Crookwell Gazette on July 9, 2019
