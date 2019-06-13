|
WILLIAMS, Margaret Patricia (JP) - 7th June 2019 at Crookwell District Hospital, Crookwell. Late of 'Normaroo' Crookwell. Loved daughter of John & Eleanor (both dec). Dearly loved wife of Norm. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven & Teresa, Mark & Kerry, Rodney and Luke. A cherished grandmother of Melanie-Ann, Sarah, Kimberley, Mitchell, Hayley, Bryce, Brent and Abbey, and great grandmother of Noah and Emma. Loved sister of Shirley & Frank (dec) and John (dec). Sadly missed by her family, friends and community. 'Forever In Our Hearts' Margaret's family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am Tuesday, 18th June 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church, Wade Street Crookwell. Interment will follow at the Crookwell Lawn Cemetery, Memory Avenue Crookwell. In lieu of flowers, donations to Crookwell CWA would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Crookwell Gazette on June 13, 2019